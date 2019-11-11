CBI probe demanded into asst priest’s death

Mass India, Udupi, President G A Koteyar demanded CBI inquiry into suspicious death of Assistant Parish Priest of Shirva Church Fr Mahesh D’Souza.

Speaking to media persons, Koteyar said that he along with his organisation

members had already submitted a memorandum in this regard to superintendent of police.

“His suspicious death continuous to pose several questions. An attempt has been made to close the case as unnatural death due to depression, which is not true.”

D’Souza was a genuine social activist and was most respected by people.

He was active till 4 pm on October 11 and he was found dead on October 12 morning, he added.

The parishioners Conrad Castelino and Sunil Cabral said they knew the deceased priest in person and added that D’Souza was totally committed to church services.

Cabral said that Bishop had not answered any queries that would clear the doubts of the people in the parish.

The people will stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office if the case is not handed over to CBI, he added.