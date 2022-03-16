CBI probe sought into land acquisitions for NH works

Bhoomalikara Horata Samiti NH 169 members alleged that landowners have been cheated during the implementation of road-widening work.

"The case should be handed over to the CBI," Samiti leader Brijesh Shetty said.

About 60% of landowners whose land will be acquired for the fourlaning project have succeeded in bringing a stay order from the court. Unfortunately, the NHAI legal team has not responded to the stay orders for the past 10 months, he said.

The Samiti members also charged that after the government's 3A notification in 2016, the applications for conversion of lands adjacent to NH 169 was not accepted citing an order from government authorities. But influential people were allowed to convert their lands. Thus, the alignment of the highway changed frequently, they charged.