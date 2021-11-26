CCB officials bust prostitution racket: Two arrested

CCB officials rescued a woman and arrested two men after busting a prostitution racket at a rented house near Kavoor Katte in Kavoor police station jurisdiction on Friday.
According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested men were identified as Abdul Hafeez (55) from Uliyargoli in Udupi and Sana Ramlan Bajpe (46) from Krishnapura Seventh Block.
Acting on a tip-off that women from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi and other places were trafficked to the house and engaged in illegal activities, CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and staff conducted a raid on the house.
Police seized Rs 10,060 in cash, three mobile phones and a car. The total value of the seized property was valued at over Rs 3,25,560.
A case was registered at Kavoor Police Station.
