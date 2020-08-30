CCB seizes 132 kg of ganja in Mangaluru

The CCB sleuths seized 132 kg of ganja being transported in a pickup vehicle along with an escort vehicle, at Tharetota in Pumpwell in the city.

According to City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash, the police have arrested two youths - Kalander Mohammed of Manjeshwara and Mohiuddin Ansar of Kunjathuru in Kasaragod. The ganja was being transported to supply it to drug peddlers in the city and Kerala, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped the vehicle and seized the goods.

The value of the seized articles, including ganja, a pickup vehicle, a car and two mobile phones was estimated at Rs 43 lakh.The people can contact DCP (Law and Order) Arunagshugiri at 9480802304 or DCP (Crime and Traffic) 9480802305 or control room 0824-2220800, to inform on ganja peddling or other illegal activities in the city, police commissioner said.