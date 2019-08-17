CCTV cameras installed at 65 locations

To keep an eye on traffic violations and also to check crimes, CCTV cameras have been installed at 65 locations in different parts of Chikkamagaluru district.

Of these, 22 have been installed in Chikkamagaluru town.

The cameras have been installed in those areas where the density of vehicles and tourists is high. It will capture the images round the clock.

Speaking to DH, SP Harish Pande said, “65 CCTV cameras have been installed. With this, the district has 600 CCTV cameras at various locations.”

He said that in the month of July, a total of 23,545 cases of violations have been registered in the district. A sum of Rs 32.41 lakh has been collected as fine from violators. Last year, in the month of July, 9,500 violations were registered.

The fine is imposed as per the new notification issued by the state government, increasing the penalties for various traffic violations.

Accordingly, driving while talking over the phone will attract Rs 1,000 for the first time and not possessing insurance will attract a fine of Rs 1,000. Driving a vehicle without registration will attract Rs 5,000. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be collected for vehicles without fitness certificate and Rs 1,000 will be collected for parking of the vehicles in non-parking areas.

Of 65 CCTV cameras, 29 are installed in Chikkamagaluru, 9 in Kadur, five each in Koppa and Sringeri and four in Kalasa and Tarikere. The work on the installation of cameras has been completed. It will start functioning shortly, said a police personnel.