CCTV cameras to be installed in Covid ward: MLA

Measures will be taken to instal CCTV cameras in the Covid-19 ward at the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri, said MLA Appachu Ranjan.

Conducting an inspection at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kushalnagar on Monday, he said that complaints have been received about missing jewellery and other valuables

of Covid-19 patients at the Designated Covid Hospital.

The request by a girl from Basavappa extension in Gummanakolli has made everyone concerned. The hospital authorities have been asked to initiate necessary action in this regard, he said.

Safety lockers will be provided at the hospital to keep the jewellery and mobile phones of the patients. The relatives of the patients can speak to the patients through the web camera in the hospital, he added.