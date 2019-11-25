CCTV cameras to track tiger movement

After a tiger attacked and injured a cow, the Forest Department has installed CCTV cameras in Asthana tribal hamlet, to track the movements of the big cat.

A cow belonging to Mala, a resident of Asthana hamlet in Maldare Gram Panchayat limits, was let to graze when a tiger attacked it. The cow succumbed to death eventually owing to serious injuries.

Fear has gripped the villagers after the incident.

Following the same, the Forest Department personnel have installed CCTV cameras in various parts of the tribal hamlets and the nearby areas. Higher officials have been updated on the development, DCF Manjunath Gooli said.