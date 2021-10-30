CDA plans ‘Mastya grama’ at Sasihithlu

Coastal Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said that the Authority is mulling over developing ‘Mastya grama’ at Sasihithlu on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The project will be set up under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

“I have already discussed the project with Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy farming, Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan , who in turn has promised 60 % of the project cost provided the state government shares 40 % of the cost,” he told mediapersons here on Saturday.

‘Mastya grama’ will have all the fishing activities from unloading to retail and wholesale selling, fish drying, cold storage, rest room for fisherwomen and so on. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat has also placed a demand for setting up ‘Mastya grama’ at Malpe as well.

To give emphasis on hygiene in the fish drying process, the CDA is planning for a solar fish drying unit at Malpe. The drying of fish using solar energy will help in the export as well. A feasibility study on the same is being initiated. Atleast 20 cents land is required for the same.

“We are in constant touch with the Fisheries College for fish drying using solar energy projects. The Nirmithi Kendra has been asked to work on the estimated plan for the same. The fish drying unit using solar energy will benefit fisher women,” he explained.

On the direction of Dr Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary, the CDA is in talks with CSIR- National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) for conducting tests on the quality of sea water in three coastal districts of Karnataka.

A preparatory meeting has been held with officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Not much studies have been carried out on sea water so far, he said. The Authority is also planning for geo-tagging of coastal Karnataka’s bar boiled rice and has held talks with agriculture department officials.

During 2021-22, the CDA had prepared an action plan for 194 works including footbridges, fish markets, roads, community halls, classrooms, hanging bridges and so on. Of which, 24 works have been completed. Additional 22 works worth Rs 3.5 crore have been submitted to the government for approval. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the budgetary allocation to the Authority was only Rs 9 crore during the year.

Rajyotsava, Deepavali

The CDA will observe Kannada Rajyotsava and Deepavali, at its office in Mangaluru on November 2 at 4 pm. The Covid warriors like doctors, para medical staff, Asha workers will be felicitated on the occasion.