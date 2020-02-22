CDA to study devpt of marine industrial zone in coastal dists

The Coastal Development Authority (CDA) has plans to conduct a study on developing marine industrial zone in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, CDA President Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said.

''The CDA will conduct a study but the place has not been identified yet. The zone will have all that facilities that will cater to the needs of the fishing in the region. It will have ice plants, fish meal industries, freezing units and other basic infrastructure facilities. The zone will give priority to export,'' he told mediapersons at CDA Office on Saturday.

There are plans to develop the lighthouse at Kaup as a tourist destination. There is a need to exploit its beauty with a light show that will attract tourists to the beach, he added.

Hegde said, "If state government fulfills our demand and recognises CDA as a corporation or a board, the budgetary allocation of funds will increase and additional staff could be recruited."

"We have sought Rs 100 crore in the budget in order to implement basic infrastructure facilities in the three coastal districts through the CDA."

Hegde said that he had already urged the government to set aside a substantial amount in the budget to help the authority take up different works in the region. Sea erosion is one of the major problems, he added.

The work on tackling the sea erosion problem is being handled by the Minor Irrigation Department. He urged the government to hand over the works to the CDA as it was in a better position to handle them.

River tourism

To promote river tourism, there are plans to develop Bangra Kuloor area in Mangaluru. ''I will inspect the spot and will chalk out plans for development of the area,'' he stressed.

The CDA had constructed many footbridges in remote villages to help schoolchildren cross rivulets safely to reach their schools, he recalled.

''The footbridges should be constructed in such a way to allow movement of light vehicles,'' he stressed.

The CDA has been working on linking roads, fisheries road and providing other basic facilities in the coastal districts.

Works worth Rs 8 crore to Rs 12 crore are in progress, he added. Hegde said that a delegation will meet National Fisheries Development Board in Hyderabad shortly, to seek funds in order to develop fish markets in the coastal districts.

In addition, the CDA will conduct a study on hi-tech fish markets developed in Goa. Work on fish markets at Hiriyadka and Belmannu will begin on a priority basis.

A plan to hold an investor meet for the coastal districts is also on the anvil, he said and added that the authority would also plan a job fair to ensure the employment of local youth.