Cement lorry damaged in fire

A cement laden lorry was partially gutted in a fire at Barchanahalli on Shiradi village on NH 75. The lorry has been partially damaged.

The fire was noticed on the left tyre of the lorry by other vehicle drivers. By the time the lorry driver Kantaraj parked the lorry, one of the tyres had burst.

On noticing the fire in the lorry, a tanker driver used a fire extinguisher in his vehicle to check the spread of the fire.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and successfully extinguished the fire. The lorry was bound to Mangaluru from Ballari.