Cement lorry damaged in fire at Barchanahalli

Cement lorry damaged in fire

DHNS
DHNS, Uppinangady,
  • Aug 18 2020, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 00:50 ist

A cement laden lorry was partially gutted in a fire at Barchanahalli on Shiradi village on NH 75. The lorry has been partially damaged.

The fire was noticed on the left tyre of the lorry by other vehicle drivers. By the time the lorry driver Kantaraj parked the lorry, one of the tyres had burst.

On noticing the fire in the lorry, a tanker driver used a fire extinguisher in his vehicle to check the spread of the fire.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and successfully extinguished the fire. The lorry was bound to Mangaluru from Ballari.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

lorry
partially damaged
Fire
NH 75
Uppinangady

What's Brewing

Pvt security company detains migrant kids at US hotels

Pvt security company detains migrant kids at US hotels

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 