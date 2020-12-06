Centenarian Seetavva Ganapathy celebrates 100th birthday

Ketolira Seetavva Ganapathy from Naladi village in Kakkabbe near Napoklu, celebrated her 100th birthday at Muttavva auditorium, on Sunday.

During a fun-filled ceremony, Seetavva was flanked by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives.

Seetavva is the youngest of the five children of Mepadiyanda Mandanna and Subbavva of Karada village. She was born in 1920. She was married to Ketolira Ganapathy of Naladi village in 1941.

Seetavva Ganapathy has nine children - five boys and four girls.

Her husband Ganapathy passed away at the age of 45 and since then, Seetavva raised her children, carrying the mantle of responsibilities on her shoulders.

There are 67 members in her family, including children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Seetavva’s son Appanna and grandson Kaddaniyanda Harish Bopanna spoke on the occasion.

Centenarian Seetavva wished good health and prosperity to all people.