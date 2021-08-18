Centenary celebrations of Kodagu DCC Bank on Aug 20

The centenary celebrations of Kodagu District Cooperative Central (DCC) Bank will be held in Madikeri at 10 am on August 20.

Bank president Kodandera P Ganapathy said that Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar will lay the foundation stone for the proposed centenary building, which will be built at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary will take part in the programme. MLA M P Appachu Ranjan will inaugurate the stage programme. MP Pratap Simha will release a souvenir 'Sahakara Siri' on the occasion, he added.

MLA K G Bopaiah will flag off a mobile banking vehicle, said the president.

The centenary programme will be organised while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. All the participants will be given masks and their body temperature will be tested at the entrance. Sanitisers have been arranged in the hall.

The DCC Bank president said that the bank has 21 branches with nine ATMs. Rupay Kisan credit cards have been issued to 39,846 farmers through the bank.

At present, there are 73 Vyavasaya Seva Sahakara Sangha, 79 Sahakara Davasa Bhandara, 12 Sahakara Mahila Samaja, 3 PLD Banks, 3 LAMP societies, 11 Marata Sahakara Sangha, 4 Town Cooperative Banks, eight Employees Cooperative Societies, four milk producers cooperative society and 91 other cooperative banks are the members of the DCC bank, he added.