Central Market completely demolished

The demolition of the Central Market began on Wednesday night after Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) succeeded in getting the High Court to lift the stay orders a few days ago.
A year ago, when MCC initiated the demolition process in order to build a new central market at a total cost of Rs 130 crore, a few traders succeeded in getting a stay on the demolition.
Prior to the shifting of traders from the Central Market building to the APMC yard, there were as many as 600 shops in the dilapidated building.
