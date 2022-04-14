Central Market completely demolished

The demolition of the Central Market began on Wednesday night after Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) succeeded in getting the High Court to lift the stay orders a few days ago.

A year ago, when MCC initiated the demolition process in order to build a new central market at a total cost of Rs 130 crore, a few traders succeeded in getting a stay on the demolition.

Prior to the shifting of traders from the Central Market building to the APMC yard, there were as many as 600 shops in the dilapidated building.