Central Market completely demolished

Central Market completely demolished

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 14 2022, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 00:13 ist

The demolition of the Central Market began on Wednesday night after Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) succeeded in getting the High Court to lift the stay orders a few days ago.

A year ago, when MCC initiated the demolition process in order to build a new central market at a total cost of Rs 130 crore, a few traders succeeded in getting a stay on the demolition.

Prior to the shifting of traders from the Central Market building to the APMC yard, there were as many as 600 shops in the dilapidated building.

central market
demolished
Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)

