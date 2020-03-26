Central Market in Mangaluru shut amid COVID-19 fears

Central Market in Mangaluru shut amid COVID-19 fears

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 26 2020, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 08:41 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Taking into account surge of COVID-19  cases in neighbouring districts, Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to suspend retail sales at Central Market in Mangaluru and public will not be allowed to purchase at Central Market from Thursday.

Proper arrangements have been made for the public to buy from nearby grocery shops from 6 am till 12 noon. 

However strict social distancing has to be ensured by the vendors failing which action will be taken, warned Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh. The public are advised to follow social distancing measures.

Mangaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
