'Central, state govts emphasising on women empowerment'

Women have been honoured in Indian society from time immemorial, said MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday.

He was addressing a gathering during a programme organised to mark the International Women's Day by Dakshina Kannada (DK) district administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Karnataka State Commission for Women, Women and Child Development Department and Jilla Sthree Shakthi Okkuta.

"The Central and state governments had given emphasis to women empowerment," he added.

Dakshina Kannada ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr S Kumar said that women are lighting the lamp of the world.

Besides being the pillar of a family, women have showcased their strengths in all fields, he said.

Gender equality should not be restricted to books alone. It should be implemented through our actions, he added.

An online programme on the health of women for 5,000 women under the Panchayat Raj system was organised on account of the Women's Day celebrations.

Eight children including Neha Bhat of Vivekananda PU College, U Rithwik Pai of Indraprastha Vidyalaya, Amogha Hegde of Alva's Central School, Dhrithi Vinay Moily of Rotary Central School, Anagha Rajesh of Lourdes Central School, Mohammed Faraz Ali of Presidency School, Akshaj of NITK English Medium School and Y Ayush of Canara High School, were awarded district-level Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma awards for 2021-22, in recognition of their extraordinary talent and achievements.

The best Anganwadi worker award was given to Gopi, Thirumaleshwari, Mohini, Lakshmi, Amitha Rai and Revathi.

Best Sthree Shakthi Group awards were given to Shanthi SHG of Kashipatna Anganwadi, Sneha group of Bolubail Anganwadi, Maithri Sthree Shakthi of Babugudde Anganwadi, Navya Sthree Shakthi of Assaigoli Anganwadi, Bhagyasri Sthree Shakthi of Saravu Anganwadi and Vidyasri Sthree Shakthi of Beeriga Anganwadi.

Expo of products held

An exhibition-cum-sale of homemade products prepared by women were exhibited at the Congress Bhavan by Jilla Mahila Congress on Tuesday.

Former MLA Shakunthala Shetty inaugurated the exhibition.

Jowar roti, cashew juice, organic produce, clothes, masala products, among others, were displayed at the expo.

Artist Manali attracted the attention of onlookers with spot painting.