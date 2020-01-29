‘Centre attempting to trample upon aspirations of Constitution’

The activists of Pragatipara Janandolana Vedike will conclude their hunger strike against Citizenship (Amendment) Act by forming a human chain on Thursday.

The activists are on hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri. On Wednesday, former MLA C M Ibrahim and writer Balasubrahmanya Kanjarpane visited the protest venue and declared their support to the activists. They meanwhile discussed the future course of action of the protest. Former minister M C Nanaiah too had called on the protestors earlier, announcing his support.

The leaders of SSF district committee took part in the stir on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, SSF district president Abdul Aziz Sakhafi said that the organisation opposes any laws against the principles of the Constitution of India and hence, was extending support to the protest by the Pragatipara Janandolana Vedike.

He meanwhile accused the Central government of following the divide and rule policy, only to conceal its failures in tackling the issue of unemployment and price rise.

SSF state secretary Yakoob Master Kolakeri and SSF district vice president Shafi Saadi called upon the people to get united against the acts which dilute the sanctity of democratic principles.

Pragatipara Janandolana Samiti general convener V P Shashidhar said that the Central government led by the BJP was attempting to tamper with the aspirations of the Constitution. The hunger strike against the CAA will be ended on January 30 by forming a human chain. People from all religions will take part in the human chain, he said.

Labour leader Bharat said that the CAA and NRC were detrimental to the secular fabric of the country. “It is sad that even after nationwide protests, the Central government hasn’t realised the fact that the people are against this law,” he said.

Congress leaders Neravanda Umesh, Tennira Maina, Munir, Abdul Razak, Prakash Acharya and Pragatipara Janandolana Vedike Convener E Ra Durgaprasad were present.

Youth Cong support

Leaders of Youth Congress from Virajpet Assembly constituency extended their support to the hunger strike. The Youth Congress leaders wore saffron coloured shawls on the occasion.

Youth Congress President Jammada Somanna said that the purpose behind Youth Congress leaders wearing saffron coloured shawls during the hunger stir, was to convey the fact that Hindus too are against CAA and NRC.

“Not only Muslims, but also Hindus will face problems because of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The labourers and the people belonging to SC/ST communities and backward classes too will bear the brunt of CAA and NRC as they do not have documents to prove their citizenship,” he said.

Youth Congress leaders Muruga, Rakshith, Ankit Ponnappa, Gonikoppa Gram Panchayat member Pramod Ganapathy, Congress minority cell district vice president Abdul Rehman and Secretary Abdul Samad were present