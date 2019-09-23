Centre has not neglected Karnataka: BJP state secretary

The Centre has not neglected Karnataka in connection with the release of compensation to take up flood relief works, said BJP state secretary Bhanuprakash.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office on Monday, he said the Centre treats all the states equally. It has not followed any discriminatory policy on any state. Suitable relief works have been taken up to cope with the flood damages. The opposition is just levelling allegations against the BJP-led state government.

Speaking about the arrest of D K Shivakumar, Bhanuprakash added, “Congress is frustrated and is levelling allegations that the CBI, the I-T department and the Enforcement Directorate are being misused in connection with the arrest. Democracy cannot survive if these institutions are misused and BJP will not engage in such activity.

D K Shivakumar can furnish all details on his properties to the court and come clean of all allegations.”

He also clarified that if the Supreme Court upholds the speaker’s decision to disqualify 17 MLAs, then the party will decide on candidates for byelections in 15 constituencies.

He said that priority has been given towards organising the party across the state. A total of 1,221 booths in Chikkamagaluru district will be reconstituted by October end. Later, Taluk Mandala Samithi and Zilla Samithi will be reconstituted.