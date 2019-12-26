Centre has rectified historic blunder through CAA: VHP

The Central government by introducing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has rectified the historic blunder that took place during the partition of India, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Secretary General Milind Perande said.

Perande said crores of religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who migrated to India seeking refuge, had secured justice.

“VHP welcomes Citizenship (Amendment) Act. A malicious propaganda has been launched against the CAA throughout the country. In order to rule out misconceptions surrounding the Act, VHP will conduct awareness programmes at village level,” he stressed.

He was briefing media at the VHP’s Central Board of Trustees and International Council Meeting-2019, organised at Sangha Niketana, on Thursday.

‘Ram Mandir’

Perande said that the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi was a landmark judgement and VHP believes in adhering to the judgement. The Centre will form a Trust to facilitate the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon. To implement the system as ordered by Supreme Court, the Trust formed by the government towards the construction of Ram Mandir will be purely apolitical.

“The trust should not be owned by government and funds from the government exchequer should not be utilised for construction of Ram Mandir. Instead, the temple should be built with the money contributed by devotees’’.

He meanwhile hoped that the bricks and stones collected for Ram Mandir will be used in the construction.

VHP Baithak will also come up with resolutions to ensure protection of women and to prevent illegal slaughter of cattle. There are plans to expand the social service programmes carried out by the VHP in India and abroad. The VHP has its presence in 29 foreign countries, he said.

‘’Caste conversion being a serious issue, Vishva Hindu Parishad will discuss probable solutions to put an end to the social epidemic spread by missionaries in various parts of the country. The converted people who are willing to return to their own religion should be allowed to do so’’, Milind Perande added.

Vishva Hindu Parishat Central Committee Joint Secretary Vijay Shankar was present in the press meet.