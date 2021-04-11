'Centre, Karnataka govt failed in managing Covid-19'

Even though Congress has played a vital role in safeguarding the nation and in implementing the Constitution, the voters are carried away and have voted for the BJP, said former minister and Madikeri CMC elections in charge of Congress, Chaluvarayaswamy.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the people should think before voting for the BJP.

"Till the people do not understand the real face of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of the country is impossible," he said.

He further alleged that the Central and the state governments are using the Covid-19 issue to conceal their failure in administration.

No development has taken place in the country even though the NDA government is in power at the Centre for the last two terms, he added.

"People are now understanding the true colours of the BJP and have realised that the promises made by the BJP during elections are fake. The Congress will come to power again," he said.

The former minister predicted that Congress will win the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Stating that the KSRTC employees and anganwadi workers have been pressing for their rightful demands, Chaluvarayaswamy urged the government to fulfil the rightful demands of the workers.

Former MLA Vasu accused the BJP-led government in the Centre of following anti-people policy.

Facilities for economically less privileged people are being removed, he said.

He also urged the government to take measures to prevent the pollution of River Cauvery.

Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath, leaders H S Chandramouli and Manjula Raj were present.