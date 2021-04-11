'Centre, Karnataka govt failed in managing Covid-19'

'Centre, Karnataka govt failed in managing Covid-19'

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Apr 11 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 22:42 ist
Former minister Chaluvarayaswamy speaks at a press conference in Kushalnagar.

Even though Congress has played a vital role in safeguarding the nation and in implementing the Constitution, the voters are carried away and have voted for the BJP, said former minister and Madikeri CMC elections in charge of Congress, Chaluvarayaswamy.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the people should think before voting for the BJP.

"Till the people do not understand the real face of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of the country is impossible," he said.

He further alleged that the Central and the state governments are using the Covid-19 issue to conceal their failure in administration. 

No development has taken place in the country even though the NDA government is in power at the Centre for the last two terms, he added.

"People are now understanding the true colours of the BJP and have realised that the promises made by the BJP during elections are fake. The Congress will come to power again," he said.

The former minister predicted that Congress will win the upcoming by-elections in the state. 

Stating that the KSRTC employees and anganwadi workers have been pressing for their rightful demands, Chaluvarayaswamy urged the government to fulfil the rightful demands of the workers.

Former MLA Vasu accused the BJP-led government in the Centre of following anti-people policy.

Facilities for economically less privileged people are being removed, he said.

He also urged the government to take measures to prevent the pollution of River Cauvery.

Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath, leaders H S Chandramouli and Manjula Raj were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chaluvarayaswamy
Congress
BJP government
COVID-19
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

How to spot depression in young children?

How to spot depression in young children?

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 