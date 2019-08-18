'Centre should release Rs 10,000 crore'

The rain has wreaked havoc across Karnataka. The Central government should declare rain damages as a national disaster and release Rs 10,000 crore immediately to take up relief work, said former minister H C Mahadevappa.

Speaking to the media, he said, “About 60,000 people in the state are in distress. Even after two Union ministers conducting a survey in the rain-affected areas, the Centre has not released a single paise. The government should announce financial assistance immediately.”

He said, “The natural calamities in the last two years have taken a toll on Kodagu district. There is a need to conduct a scientific study on rain pattern and damages.”

The KPCC has constituted four teams. The teams will visit all the rain-affected areas and will submit a report. About 1,000 crore loss has occurred in Kodagu district. There is a need to join hands to rebuild Kodagu and Karnataka, he added.