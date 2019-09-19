'Centre, state should waive loans of coffee growers'

Coffee growers have urged the Central and state governments to waive the loans availed by them and also to sanction fresh loans during the 54th annual general meeting of Kodagu Coffee Belegarara Sahakara Sangha held in Madikeri on Thursday.

Kodagu Coffee Belegarara Sahakara Sangha President Muddanda B Devaiah, who presided over the event, observed that the loans availed by sugarcane growers were waived by the government.

"The government was providing subsidies to many industries. Weavers have also been benefited by the government schemes. But, the coffee growers had been deprived of such facilities," said Nanaiah, a member.

He urged Coffee Growers Cooperative Society to lead a delegation of growers and submit their demands to the elected representatives in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Responding to the demand, Devaiah said a similar request was placed before the Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda. A memorandum will also be submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he added.

'Waive interest on loans'

Devaiah said the Coffee Board had asked the cooperative society to pay interest on the loans availed from it. Though the court has granted a stay, the cooperative society has deposited Rs 50 lakh in the court.

A proposal was submitted to the Centre seeking exemption from paying interest on the loans. "Discussions are being held with the minister concerned in the Centre," he said.

He said the proposed Pepper Park project was dropped due to various reasons, including GST.

Cooperative society members said the coffee growers need to be united in order to claim their rights.

Profit

Devaiah said that the cooperative society of coffee growers in Kodagu had recorded a profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the previous financial year. The elections for the cooperative society will be held next year, he added.

Only those who have participated at least three annual general meetings, have a storage of five bags of coffee beans, 10 kg coffee powder, Rs 5,000 deposit, fuel worth Rs 2,000 and 50 bags of cured coffee, will be eligible to contest and to cast their votes in the elections.

Currently, there are 9,132 members in the cooperative society.

Kodagu Coffee Belegarara Sahakara Sangha Vice President S P Ponnappa, Directors Nayakanda K Ayyanna, Hosuru Ramesh Joyappa, Padiyammanda K Murali, M M Dharmavathi, Chatranda Leela Medappa and Managing Director D Bhaskarachar were present.