Centre to release funds for relief work: Poojary

Port and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has said that the Centre will shortly release funds to expedite flood relief-related works.

"A Central team has already inspected and assessed the damages in the state," Poojary told media persons on the sidelines of a programme organised by the district BJP unit to felicitate the party's new state president Nalin Kumar Kateel at Hotel Kidiyur here on Tuesday.

Poojary said there is no dearth of funds to take up flood relief works. Both the state and the Centre will release sufficient grants for the effective implementation of the flood relief works, he added.

The minister said that the government has provided Rs 5 lakh for those who have lost their houses, which is the highest amount given by any government.

He expressed confidence that there will be no misuse of money as being suspected in the flood-affected areas.

He said former chief minister Siddaramaiah has every right to dream of BJP's failure in the state. "The BJP will complete three-and-a-half years in power and will easily win the next Assembly elections with a majority," he added.

The minister ruled out any differences within the party in the district. He said Kundapur and Byndoor MLAs Haladi Srinivas Shetty and Sukumar Shetty did not attend the programme due to personal commitments.