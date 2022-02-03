Centre's Budget is a blow to India's quasi federalism: Khader

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader said on Wednesday that the Centre’s budget is ‘anti-state’.

“The budget has departed from the convention by not declaring state-wise share of new trains, grants, among others,” he told reporters at Circuit House in Mangaluru.

The launch of 400 new Vande Bharat trains in a phased manner has been announced in the budget, without elaborating on how many states will get the new trains, he said.

“This smacks of a dictatorial attitude, as the Central BJP government expects state governments to beg for their share of new trains or grants,” said Khader.

‘Karnataka cheated’

Khader said that Karnataka has been cheated by the budget and there is no mention of any funds being earmarked for the Mekedatu or Kalasa-Banduri drinking water projects.

With the state yet to receive its share of GST funds, the government’s loan burden is likely to increase, Khader warned and added that the BJP MPs should have lobbied with the Centre on releasing funds for the Mekedatu project.

The cryptocurrency scheme will help black marketeers by legitimising their black money, he added.

The budget has nothing to offer for education, health and irrigation, he charged and added that it is of no use to anyone.