CET examination commences in Dakshina Kannada at 17 centres

CET examinations commenced in Dakshina Kannada at 17 examination centres on Thursday.

A total of 7656 students had registered for the exam. Of the total students, 456 students were from Kerala. DK district administration had made arrangements to ferry them from border areas in special buses arranged for the purpose.

The students underwent health screening that included body temperature check on their arrival to the examination centre.

At Sharada PU College in Mangaluru, the students entered the CET examination venue through a disinfection tunnel.