CET examination commences in Dakshina Kannada

CET examination commences in Dakshina Kannada at 17 centres

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 30 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 14:30 ist
Credit: DH

CET examinations commenced in Dakshina Kannada at 17 examination centres on Thursday. 

A total of 7656 students had registered for the exam. Of the total students, 456 students were from Kerala. DK district administration had made arrangements to ferry them from border areas in special buses arranged for the purpose. 

The students underwent health screening that included body temperature check on their arrival to the examination centre.

At Sharada PU College in Mangaluru,  the students entered the CET examination venue through a disinfection tunnel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dakshina Kannada
CET exam
Common Entrance Test
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 