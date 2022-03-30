CFI stages protest at Mangalore University

Members of Campus Front of India (CFI) staged a protest, 'University march', in front of the gate of Mangalore University at Mangalagangothri, against the move to invite RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat to the inauguration of the student’s council at Mangalore University on Wednesday.

Against the backdrop of the protest, the police had strengthened security on the university campus. The students were stopped at the entrance itself.

The protesters raised the slogan 'Prabhakar Bhat go back' and objected to the participation of Prabhakar Bhat who often delivers provocative speeches.

The student activists alleged that the university officials were trying to turn the university, a centre of education, into a 'centre of the Sangha.'

Attempts are being made to disturb the communal harmony on the campuses, they said.

Later, the protesters were bundled into a waiting police vehicle by the police.

Amid the protest, the student council was inaugurated by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in the presence of Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

Meanwhile, the members of the Students' Federation of India too staged a protest in front of the Clock Tower in Mangaluru, against the move of the university to invite Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

They flayed Mangalore University's vice chancellor and registrar for the same.