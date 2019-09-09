Chandika Homa for early release of Shivakumar

The family members and fans of former minister D K Shivakumar performed Chandika Homa and prayed for his early release at Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple on Monday.

Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

He is in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till September 13. His uncles (elder and younger brothers of his father) and their families took part in the Homa. Congress leaders from the district also took part in Homa.

Along with Chandika Homa, Shivakumar’s family members offered special prayers to the Goddess on the occasion.

A photograph of Shivkumar was placed, in absentia, when the ritual of Homa was performed.

It is said that even Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar had offered prayers to the Goddess seeking the early release of Shivakumar and has said that she will be offering Chandika Homa.