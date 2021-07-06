Chaos at Kushalnagar taluk inaugural function

People, who initiated the movement for the formation of Kushalnagar taluk from the last two decades, were ignored during the inaugural function of the new taluk, alleged members of Kushalnagar Taluk Horata Samiti.

During the inaugural programme attended by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, MP Pratap Simha and others, Horata Samiti leader and Zilla Panchayat former member K P Chandrakala said that Samiti chairman V P Shashidhar’s name was deliberately dropped from the list of guests, in the invitation.

“The programme is being held as if it is an event of the BJP,” she said in front of the stage when Revenue Minister R Ashoka was about to deliver his speech.

When the revenue minister tried to convince her, Horata Samiti chairman V P Shashidhar and members shouted slogans, condemning the move by the district administration.

BJP leaders K G Manu, B B Bharatish, Charan, Bose Monnappa and others objected to the words by Horata Samiti members, which led to a heated argument between them.

MP Pratap Simha tried to calm down the BJP members.

Following the chaos, police tried to send V P Shashidhar and other activists outside the hall. There was an exchange of words between Shashidhar and circle inspector Mahesh.

Using physical force, the police sent Shashidhar and other activists of the Horata Samiti out of the hall. Shashidhar and others shouted slogans against the police and organisers.

MLA Appachu Ranjan said that he had given full support to the efforts by organisations towards the formation of the new taluk. When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, he led the delegation to Belagavi and Bengaluru. The delegation had also met the then district in-charge ministers M R Seetharam and Dinesh Gundu Rao.

When V P Shashidhar had conducted a hunger strike towards the new taluk, the then district in-charge minister M R Seetharam did not care, said Appachu and recalled that he had supported Shashidhar then.

The notification for the new Kushalnagar taluk was issued by the BJP-led state government and a grant of Rs 50 lakh has been released towards the same, he added.