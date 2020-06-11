Chargesheet filed against MIA bomb planter

Chargesheet filed against MIA bomb planter

  Jun 11 2020
  updated: Jun 11 2020

A 700-page charge sheet was filed against bomb planter Aditya Rao in JMFC court on Thursday.

Investigating Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K U Belliappa submitted the charge sheet in the court after obtaining prior approval from Home Secretary and deputy commissioner, sources told DH.

On January 20, 2020, Rao had placed the bag with explosives at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) and had fled from the place in an autorickshaw.

Police, who succeeded in arresting Rao, had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was subsequently arrested after he had surrendered to the police in Bengaluru.

The voluminous charge sheet based on the reports from forensic laboratories justifies that Rao had planted explosives at the MIA to trigger scare among the users of the airport.

Mangaluru police had also secured permission to conduct brain mapping on Rao. However, due to Covid-19 crisis, the brain mapping was not conducted, sources added.

