Chasm on Thenkila Gudde in Puttur widens

The widening chasm noticed in the hilly ranges of Thenkila Darkhasu Gudde in the taluk has triggered alarm bells, with soil too caving in.

The fissure has left people, particularly those residing in and around the area, apprehensive and worried about losing their land. On Sunday, the foothills of the range had developed one-inch fissure for about 200 metres.

By Tuesday, the fissure had widened to three inches. The cracks have developed both horizontally and vertically.

Tremor warning

Geologists had visited the spot and also warned about possible tremors in the region.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner H K Krishnamurthy had convinced 11 families residing on the foothills to shift to safer areas.

Of the 11 families, the families of Gangadhar, Mahalinga and Sathish were provided shelter at the community hall of Puttur CMC. The remaining have shifted to their relatives houses. All the families were worried over the safety of their house and livestock at home.

Alternatives

“We had been residing at Thenkila Darkhasu Gudde since our grand parents time. We cannot believe the fact that fissures had developed at the site. We are ready to shift, if the authorities identify alternative land and houses for us to live,” said the victims.

As there was possibility of the hill caving in, police personnel had been deployed at the spot to ensure that none visited the hillock.

The entry of public to the spot too was banned. Only the residents were allowed to collect their valuables and clothes from their houses.