Check illegal transportation of cattle: DC tells officials

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has directed officials to take strict action against the illegal transportation of cattle, calves, camel and other animals for slaughtering, during Bakrid and other festivals in Dakshina Kannada district.

Speaking at a meeting of officials from various departments, she said the illegal transportation and slaughtering of cows, calves, camels and other animals is not allowed. The officials should trace illegal transportation of cattle and strict action should be initiated against the wrongdoers.

Stating that there is a danger of the public taking the law into there own hands on noticing illegal transportation of cattle, she said no scope should be given for any untoward incidents in the district.

If anyone assaults those people transporting cattle illegally, then action should be initiated against them, she said.

The deputy commissioner said the assistant director of the department of animal husbandry and chief veterinary doctors should give permission letter for the transportation of cattle. The officials should ensure that rules are not violated. Pamphlets containing the precautionary measures that are needed to be taken before the transportation of cattle should be printed and distributed at the Gram Panchayat level.

‘Offer prayers at home’

Meanwhile, she appealed to the people to remain cautious in the backdrop of the spread of Covid-19 cases in the district. Peace meetings should be organised in all the police stations and people should be convinced to offer prayers at home.

Barricades should be placed near the places of worship coming under the jurisdiction of Gram Panchayats and ULBs. Utmost care should be taken to ensure that no untoward incidents take place in the district, she added.