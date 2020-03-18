Check names in electoral roll, says additional DC

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha requested eligible voters to verify their names in the voters’ list.

“Those who have completed 18 years, should ensure that their name is included in the voters’ list,” she said.

Speaking during a preparatory meeting at the DC’s office in view of the upcoming gram panchayat elections, she said that there should be no room for confusion during the election and everyone should cooperate with election staff to make the polls free and fair.

The date for gram panchayat elections are expected to be announced shortly, the ADC said and directed the Taluk Returning Officers to make necessary preparations in this regard.

“Sensitive and hypersensitive polling booths should be identified. In coordination with the police department, security at the polling booths should be provided. A report on deploying of booth-level officers and staff, training, mustering, demustering and counting, should be submitted within three days”, Dr Sneha said.

Madikeri Tahsildar Mahesh, Somvarpet Tahsildar Govindaraju, Shirastedars Pravin Kumar, Prakash and Anil were present during the meet.