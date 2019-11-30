Check outbreak of contagious diseases, says DC

The Department of Health and urban local bodies should work in coordination to check the outbreak of contagious diseases, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

Chairing a meeting on ‘Nagarikarige Ondu Saval’ campaign, he said seven malaria, 188 dengue, 91 chikungunya and eight brain fever cases were reported in the district till October end.

“The officials from health department, city municipal council and town Panchayats should visit houses to create awareness on the spread of dengue, chikungunya and malaria.”

Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the outbreak of diseases. Guppy and Gambusia fingerlings should be released into the lakes to check the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water. The sale of cut fruits in open should be avoided. The hotel owners should maintain cleanliness, he added.

Water that is supplied to various layouts should be tested periodically. Health cards should be issued to migrant labourers. Awareness should be created on the spread of Kyasanur Forest Disease among the forest watchers and the residents residing on the periphery of the forest.

District Health Officer Dr Prabhu and others were present.