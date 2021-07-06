Check post staff harassing people, alleges Cauvery Sene

Cauvery Sene secretary Kolatanda Raghu Machaiah has alleged that the staff of some check posts in the district have been harassing people from other districts.

In a press release, he stated that the decision by the district administration to make the Covid-19 negative certificate and two doses of vaccination compulsory for the people entering the district is welcome.

But, some staff members posted at the check post are not allowing people even after they produce the Covid-19 negative and vaccination certificate, he said.

When officials from BPCL and technical experts arrived at an Anechowkur check post, they were not allowed entry to the district, by the check post staff, even though the Covid-19 negative report and vaccination certificates were shown to them, said Machaiah.

The officials were coming to the district in connection with the construction of a petrol bunk in Virajpet. However, they were allowed later after the Virajpet tahsildar intervened, he added.