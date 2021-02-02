Check rise in fuel prices: Forum

Rajya Mahiti Hakku Mattu Samajika Karyakartara Vedike district unit submitted a memorandum to the governor, to direct the government to initiate measures to control the prices of fuel and cooking gas.

The common people are facing huge trouble as the fuel prices are skyrocketing, said the members of the Vedike.

“The price hike has been discouraging agricultural activities as well. Farmers are unable to manage the costs of diesel-run tractors and other motor vehicles. The farmers, unable to bear the burden of loans, are forced to end their lives,” said Vedike district general secretary Rajath Pattadu.

Expressing his discontentment on the imposition of cess on petrol and diesel, he said that the people who have been dependent on two-wheelers will face the brunt of it.

As the transport costs are increasing, the prices of daily commodities are rising, he added.

He accused the government of playing with the lives of people.

In a democratic country, every citizen has a right to lead a contented life, as per the Constitution of India. The government should slash the fuel prices, he added.

Members Ajith Kottakeriyana, Yogesh Nekkila, Muddiyana Kishan and Appaiah were present.