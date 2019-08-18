Check spread of epidemic diseases: Udupi DC

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati has urged public to take precautionary measures and prevent the outbreak of epidemic diseases in the district.

"There is every possibility of malaria, dengue and chikungunya spreading during monsoon'', she warned and urged public to be cautious of the diseases.

She said malaria cases had declined in the past seven years in Udupi district. More than 2,000 cases reported in 2012. By the end of December 2018, the number of malaria cases had drastically dipped to 221. A total of 128 malaria cases were reported in Udupi in July last year. This year, 53 cases have been reported, she added.

The water stagnating in more than 1,800 anchored boats in Malpe and dry fish tanks had facilitated the breeding of mosquitoes in July this year. As a majority of the labourers slept in open places in the Malpe harbour, around 15 Malaria cases were reported from Malpe harbour alone, she explained.

"The health department, CMC (city municipal council) and fisheries department have taken up a drive to destroy the breeding places of mosquitoes. Priority will be given for maintaining cleanliness in Malpe Port area."

A total of 228 dengue cases were reported in the district in 2018. This year, 99 cases were reported in the month of July. The officials concerned were carrying out a drive to destroy larvae across the district. Health officials will carry out a drive to detect mosquito breeding places once in 15 days, deputy commissioner said.

Korlapati, however, said the public need not panic about the epidemic diseases. "All the vector-borne diseases are under control."

"If anyone is suffering from fever, they need to avail treatment at the government hospitals", she said.