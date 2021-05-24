Check transmission of Covid: MLA

Check transmission of Covid: MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • May 24 2021, 23:53 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:30 ist
MLA K G Bopaiah chairs a meeting in Ammathi.

MLA K G Bopaiah directed officials to take strict measures to check the transmission of Covid-19 in villages.

He was speaking at a meeting of officials from Palibetta, Hosur, Ammathi, Siddapura, Maldare and Chennayyanakote Gram Panchayats.

“The local officials should bring any problems they encounter to the notice of the taluk level officials,” he added.

Virajpet tahsildar Yoganand, Taluk Panchayat EO Koniyanda Appanna and others were present.

