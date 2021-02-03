Kodagu visit: Chief of Defence Staff to accompany Prez

Chief of Defence Staff to accompany President

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Feb 03 2021, 02:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 03:29 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Bhagamandala and Talacauvery on February 6, the labourers are busy felling the branches of trees that pose a danger beside the road. Work on filling potholes on the main road is also being carried out.

The President will inaugurate the General Thimayya Memorial Museum on the same day.

Along with the President, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat too will arrive, said General Thimayya and Field Marshal Cariappa Forum members.

Governor Vajubai Vala, Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavalli, District In-charge Minister V Somanna and MP Pratap Simha will take part in the programme.

