Chikkamagaluru DC issues orders on Datta Mala Abhiyan

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has issued a notification towards ensuring law and order during Datta Mala Abhiyan planned at Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudenswamy Dargah in the district.

In the order, the deputy commissioner has stated that the organisers have to provide information on procession, religious meets, venues, route and related details, to the respective tahsildar and police officials. The programmes should end before 7 pm. No programme can be conducted without prior permission.

Use of lethal weapons and arms is strictly prohibited. There is no provision to conduct protests and bandhs during the Abhiyan. Anti-administrative slogans and pro-religious slogans cannot be raised. Provocative speeches, exhibition of banners and placards are banned. Buntings and flags cannot be mounted on government or semi-government offices and lands.

Movement of long-chassis and multi-axle vehicles have already been banned on the stretch between Chikkamagaluru city-I D Peetha Road. Parking of vehicles should

be done only at the earmarked lot at the premises of the I D Peetha.

Photography and video recording are prohibited at I D Peetha to Paduka shrine. Usage of plastic, camphor and prasad distribution is also prohibited.

No statues or idols can be taken to the disputed land. Court orders and the instructions by the district administration should be strictly adhered to.

During the Datta Mala Abhiyan, entry of tourist vehicles to the hill stations in the district is banned on October 12 and 13.

Paduka Darshan on Oct 13

The devotees will be allowed to have a glimpse of ‘Datta Paduka’ at Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudenswamy Dargah from 8 am to 4 pm on October 13.

A Shobhayatra procession will be taken out by Sri Rama Sene on the same day at 9 pm. The procession will pass through Shankara Mutt - Basavanahallai Main Road - Hanumantappa Circle - M G Road and Azad Park Circle.

Parking of vehicles is banned along the route between 8 am to 12 noon, a press release issued by the district administration stated.