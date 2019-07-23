Chikkamagaluru DC warns of action

Stringent action will be initiated against officials for failing to implement Jalashakthi Yojane, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

Speaking at a meeting of officials on Tuesday, he said Jalashakthi scheme is a boon for Kadur taluk. If implemented, the taluk will not face water crisis.

The scheme aims at water conservation. The officials should prepare an action plan for the same. The action plan should be mandatorily approved by the ZP CEO, he added.

He directed the officials to take up rainwater harvesting, construction of check dams, construction of bunds, development of lakes and afforestation programmes. Competitions should be organised for schoolchildren on the subject.

The deputy commissioner expressed his displeasure at the functioning of Mudigere Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Forest Department, Department of Public Instruction and watershed departments.

A team of officials from the Centre will visit the district to review the progress of the works under Jalashakthi scheme, he added.