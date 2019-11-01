Chikkamagaluru Jilla Utsava by Feb-end: C T Ravi

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that there is a plan to organise Chikkamagaluru Jilla Utsava by February end. Measures will also be taken up facelift Kuvempu Kalamandira in the district.

Speaking after flag hoisting on account of Kannada Rajyotsava, he said that it has been proposed to establish a theme park to highlight the culture of Chikkamagaluru in the district. More than 915 inscriptions have documented the history of Chikkamagaluru.

Stating that Kannada literature has a history of over 2,000 years, he said the first Halmidi inscription has reference to Muguvalli village in Chikkamagaluru. The district has given birth to Kannada writers like Rudrabhatta, Lakshmeesha, Nuliya Chandayya, A R Krishnashastri, Mallika Kadidal, Kashi Vishwanath Shetty, B T Lalitha Nayak and

others.

He called upon the people to develop a love for Kannada language and culture. There is a need to introduce the richness of Kannada language by translating Kannada works into English.

All efforts will be made to empower Kannada medium schools, he added.