Chikkamagaluru market lacks basic amenities

The flowers, fruits and vegetable market on M G Road in Chikkamagaluru lacks basic facilities. There is no proper roof to protect merchants from the sun and rain.

The market lacks drinking water facilities, dust bin and proper stalls. When its rains, the market turns into a slushy track, inconveniencing merchants and customers.

The CMC collects a fee from merchants but has failed to provide basic amenities.

A few merchants have used arecanut logs for the stalls and a few are using tarpaulin to protect themselves from the sun and rain.

The market is situated in the heart of the town. Those merchants who were selling fruits and vegetables near Basavanagudi and Kannikapramaeshwari Temple on M G Road were shifted to the venue without providing basic facilities.

Heaps of garbage are found all over the market without proper disposal. Even syringes, expired medicines and syrup bottles are also dumped at the premises by the hospitals and laboratory situated in the neighbourhood, alleged merchants.

There are no parking facilities in the market. Two-wheelers, luggage auto and other vehicles are parked haphazardly at the market.

Owing to lack of maintenance, weeds have grown all over the market. There are snakes which take shelter in these weeds and bushes. Further, the stray animal menace has inconvenienced the merchants.

Flower merchant R T Lokesh said, “The authorities should give priority to the cleanliness of the market. There is a need to provide a place for the parking of vehicles. A conducive atmosphere should be created for carrying out business at the market.”

Manjamma, another flower merchant said, “Authorities shifted us to this place three years ago without providing basic facilities.”

Vegetable merchant Dinesh said, “The CMC collects a fee of Rs 20 per day. Unfortunately, it failed to dispose of the waste generated at the market daily. There are no proper facilities to store vegetables, fruits and flowers at the market.”

Speaking to DH, CMC Commissioner K Parameshi said, “The garbage is disposed of on a daily basis from the market. The concerned people will be warned not to dump hospital waste at the premises. The CMC is planning to construct a commercial complex. Priority will be given for providing basic facilities.”