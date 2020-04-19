Child dies as treatment gets delayed

A male child died as the parents could not take the child to the hospital, owing to the lockdown, in Mavinahalla village on Sunday.

The deceased is a two and a half months old male child of Pratish and Leela of the village, in the jurisdiction of Koodige Gram Panchayat.

The child was suffering from a respiratory problem. Autorickshaw drivers did not pay heed to the requests by the parents to carry the child to the doctor, owing to the fear of police. Later, a youth from the village took the parents and the child to the Primary Health Centre in Hebbale.

After providing first aid, the child was shifted to the health centre in Kushalnagar. Following the advice of doctors in Kushalnagar, the child was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru. But, the child did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last on Sunday.