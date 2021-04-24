Child labourers rescued in Kodagu

A team of officials rescued four children below 14 years of age, who were engaged in work at a coffee estate, in Besagoor. The owner of the estate has been arrested.

The team led by Ponnampet tahsildar Kavyarani, district child protection unit and police personnel rescued three boys and a girl.

Speaking on the occasion, the tahsildar said that the spotting of child labour and bonded labour system in Kodagu is a cause of concern. It is a crime to push children to work in estates.

She warned of arresting owners who employ children. She said that she has received information on a few owners engaged in harassing the labourers by collecting their Aadhaar card, ration card and other identity cards. Strict action will be initiated against them if found guilty.

The tahsildar appealed to the public to contact the numbers 08272 225534, 220224 if they come across a child labour/bonded labour system.

Taluk senior labour officer H P Jayanna, district labour project society director Siraj Ahmmed, child protection unit officer I S Kiran and others were present.