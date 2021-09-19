Child talent from Gonikoppa excels in chess

The achievements of Dhyan N, a six-year-old boy, has raised many eyebrows.

He has won several state, national and international level awards in chess at a tender age.

Chess is a game that demands a lot of patience. But, by looking at this small boy, one can hardly imagine that he can checkmate his opponents.

Dhyan won first place in the state-level chess championship in Mandya and also bagged the award in the 'Best Youngest player' category.

He also won the first prize in the under seven inter-state chess competition.

Dyan was also awarded the best young talent national level award in the championships held in Madhurai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

In an online chess competition for under 10 players, he won first place and won second place twice in the under seven category.

Dhyan N is a class two student at Coorg Public School (COPS) in Gonikoppa. He is the son of mathematics teacher Nagendra Prasad and Ramyashree.