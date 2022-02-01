Child, youth saved from drowning

A drowning youth and a child were rescued by Home Guard personnel in separate incidents on Someshwara Beach on Sunday.
Shareef (22), who had come with his friends to the beach, was swept away by a huge wave. As he was struggling between the rocks, a Home Guard personnel rushed to the spot and rescued him.
In another incident, a two-year-old child accidentally fell into the water from the hands of its mother. Home Guard personnel jumped into the water and rescued the baby.
Ashok, Sunil and Kishan were also part of the rescue, said sources.
