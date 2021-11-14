'Childline Se Dosti' week flagged off

Town police station PSI Madesh opined that there is a need to create awareness in society regarding the rights of children.

He was speaking after flagging off the 'Childline Se Dosti' week to create awareness on Child Helpline 1098, during a programme held near the autorickshaw stand in Kushalnagar town on Sunday.

“Children are an important section of society and the nation. Parents should gift knowledge and education to children, rather than material gifts. Children should be given proper guidance to achieve their dreams," he added.

Shobha Lakshmi from the child helpline spoke about its importance.

Child helpline personnel Navin, Kumari, A S Yogesh, Jaji, Damayanti, autorickshaw association president Mohan and others were present on the occasion.