Children make greeting cards for their teachers

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Sep 05 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 22:46 ist
Greeting cards made by children for Teachers' Day.

For Teachers’ Day, students of Government Lower Primary School in Mulluru village, prepared handmade greeting cards, reflecting the love of children for their teachers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the offline classes have not yet started. Due to this, children are not able to greet their teachers in person on Teachers’ Day. However, students using their creativity prepared colourful greeting cards in various shapes and papers and conveyed their respect to their teachers, by writing messages on them.

They clicked photos with the greeting cards and sent them to their teachers.

The students also said that they are bored due to online classes and are waiting for the schools to open.

Greeting cards
Teachers' Day
children
Kodagu

