Children turn vendors for ‘Makkala Santhe’

Getting out of the four walls of the classroom, the children of the Government High School in Ankanahalli turned into vegetable vendors for a day and wooed customers on the occasion of ‘Makkala Santhe’, the children’s shandy market.

Students from high school, primary school and anganwadi conducted the weekly shandy in the school premises and marketed beans, brinjal, pumpkins, ash gourds, bottle gourds, cucumbers, chillies, tomato and other vegetables.

All fresh vegetables were picked from the school garden and were grown by the students themselves.

Along with vegetables, there were fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges, sourced from Shanivarasanthe weekly shandy.

The little vendors attracted customers to their stalls by offering attractive prices. Vegetables were sold for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kilo. As the price of onion has skyrocketed, the small-sized onion was sold for Rs 50 per kilo.

A canteen offering snacks, coffee and tea made brisk business. A single cup of coffee or tea was priced at five rupees and a single vada cost the same.

School headteacher G M Hemanth said that the children’s shandy makes children sharp. The monetary transactions will help them to make faster calculations.

Teachers too became customers for their students on the day.