Chilli growers see a bleak future

The Covid-19 pandemic has been adversely affecting the lives of farmers in the region.

Green chilli growers have been struggling to sell their produce in the market as the wholesale vendors who used to purchase from them in the past have not approached them owing to the Covid-19 situation.

As a result, the fully grown green chillies are rotting in the fields.

If the farmers and their family members harvest the chillies and sell them in the retail market, they are only fetching Rs 5 to 6 per kg, said farmers Kajuru Chandranna, Appashettalli Mohan Kumar and Koojageri Harish.

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast in the rural areas, most of the houses are getting sealed.

Work is stagnant at coffee plantations and the plantation workers are testing positive for Covid-19. This has resulted in a shortage of agricultural labourers as well.

If one has to hire the workers, only four are allowed in a van. Adding to the problem, the rent has increased, said, an agriculturist from Shidigalale village, S M Umashankar.