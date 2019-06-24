'Chinnara Vanadarshana' for schoolchildren

The Forest Department had organised a 'Chinnara Vanadarshana' programme for students of the Aluvara government primary school recently.

The school children were taken to Mallalli Waterfalls, Suggi Devarakadu, Pushpagiri Sanctuary, Honnammana Kere and other surrounding areas.

Somwarpet Range Forest Officer Lakshmikanth said that the 'Vanadarshana' programme was aimed at creating awareness on conservation of forests, wildlife and medicinal plants among students.

The students were educated about the historic 860-year-old Dodda Sampige tree near Shanthamallikarjuna Temple.